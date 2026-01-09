Tragic End of a Dental Student Sparks Protests

Yashaswini, a promising 23-year-old student of oral medicine and radiology, was discovered hanging at her home on Friday, according to local police reports.

Her grieving family has pointed fingers at the college authorities, alleging that persistent harassment led to her tragic decision. Her mother claims the ordeal began after her daughter was criticized for missing a seminar due to eye pain.

In response to the incident, students voiced their outrage with a sit-in protest outside the morgue, demanding accountability and action from the authorities. The police have confirmed that an investigation is currently underway.

