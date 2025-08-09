Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Modi Government's Stance on Election Commission Discussion

The Congress has criticized the Modi government for not allowing a parliamentary discussion on the Election Commission's functioning. Citing historical precedents, Congress leader Manickam Tagore questioned why such discussions, which were common in past governments, are now being avoided, suggesting a lack of transparency and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 23:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique, the Congress has questioned the Modi government's decision to avoid a parliamentary discussion on the Election Commission's functioning, a debate that has been a staple in both Houses for decades. Congress leader Manickam Tagore emphasized past occurrences where electoral reforms and issues of money power in elections were openly debated, citing historical instances dating back to 1957.

According to Tagore, past governments did not shy away from such scrutiny, openly facing Parliament to discuss matters ranging from the annulment of election rules to foreign money allegations in elections. The Congress leader argued that avoiding discussion on the Election Commission suggests a reluctance for accountability within the current administration.

Tagore urged Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to stop avoiding the topic and questioned if the government is trying to hide something from the public. He invoked the statement that 'Democracy dies in darkness', stressing the importance of transparency and accountability in democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

