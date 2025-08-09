Tragic Family Incident in Uttar Pradesh: A Mother's Descent

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district when a woman reportedly ended her life by plunging into Ken Canal with her three children. The incident occurred after a dispute with her husband, said local police.

The authorities have recovered all four bodies. The woman's husband has been detained for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj stated that Reena, aged 30, was reported missing Saturday morning along with her children, Himanshu, Anshi, and Prince. Evidence found near the canal prompted officials to stop the water flow and search for the bodies, which were eventually recovered.