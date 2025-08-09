Left Menu

Tragic Family Incident in Uttar Pradesh: A Mother's Descent

In Banda district, Uttar Pradesh, a woman allegedly ended her life by jumping into Ken Canal with her three children following a dispute with her husband. Local authorities recovered the bodies, and the husband is currently in custody. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the details.

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district when a woman reportedly ended her life by plunging into Ken Canal with her three children. The incident occurred after a dispute with her husband, said local police.

The authorities have recovered all four bodies. The woman's husband has been detained for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj stated that Reena, aged 30, was reported missing Saturday morning along with her children, Himanshu, Anshi, and Prince. Evidence found near the canal prompted officials to stop the water flow and search for the bodies, which were eventually recovered.

