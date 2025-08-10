Controversy Arises Over Assam Eviction Drives Amidst Political Narratives

The Assam government's recent eviction drives have come under scrutiny as experts criticize the approach for allegedly targeting specific communities. Political and social commentators argue that these moves are an attempt to set a political narrative ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Since June, the government has conducted nine significant eviction drives, affecting thousands. Critics allege the drives focus less on removing illegal encroachments and more on creating a divisive Hindu-Muslim narrative. The evictions have particularly impacted the Bengali-speaking Muslim community, accused of being Bangladeshi immigrants in a controversial term 'Miya'.

Legal experts highlight the discriminatory nature of these evictions, especially the lack of rehabilitation for those displaced. The government faces accusations of negligence towards the complex socio-political history of Assam, with calls to strike a balance between legal rights and border management complexities.

