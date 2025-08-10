Left Menu

Controversy Arises Over Assam Eviction Drives Amidst Political Narratives

The Assam government’s eviction drives, criticized for targeting specific communities, have sparked political and social debate ahead of the assembly elections. Experts argue that the moves are creating divisive narratives rather than addressing illegal encroachments. The evictions have displaced thousands, raising questions about legality, fairness, and the lack of rehabilitation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-08-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 11:47 IST
Controversy Arises Over Assam Eviction Drives Amidst Political Narratives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government's recent eviction drives have come under scrutiny as experts criticize the approach for allegedly targeting specific communities. Political and social commentators argue that these moves are an attempt to set a political narrative ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Since June, the government has conducted nine significant eviction drives, affecting thousands. Critics allege the drives focus less on removing illegal encroachments and more on creating a divisive Hindu-Muslim narrative. The evictions have particularly impacted the Bengali-speaking Muslim community, accused of being Bangladeshi immigrants in a controversial term 'Miya'.

Legal experts highlight the discriminatory nature of these evictions, especially the lack of rehabilitation for those displaced. The government faces accusations of negligence towards the complex socio-political history of Assam, with calls to strike a balance between legal rights and border management complexities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025