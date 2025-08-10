Unprecedented Arrests at UK Protest Against Palestine Action Ban

The Metropolitan Police carried out 474 arrests during a large-scale protest in London supporting Palestine Action, which has been criminalized by the UK government. This marks the largest operation of its kind in the last ten years.

Among those detained, 466 were held under the UK's Terrorism Act for backing the proscribed group, while others faced charges including assaulting police officers. Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan stressed the police's impartial role in handling protests. The UK's Home Secretary praised the police's efforts, citing previous violent incidents linked to Palestine Action.

Amnesty International criticized the heavy-handed approach, asserting the protesters were peaceful. The legislation banning Palestine Action enforces penalties up to 14 years in prison for support, raising concerns about its implications for peaceful protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)