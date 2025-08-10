Left Menu

Mystery Man Detained for Railway Track Sabotage

A man from Andhra Pradesh, identified as possibly Narasimha, was detained for placing iron rods on a railway track. Discovered by railway staff in northern Andhra Pradesh, Tirur police took custody. With erratic behavior and unresolved identity, he was transferred to the Railway Protection Force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 10-08-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 16:15 IST
Mystery Man Detained for Railway Track Sabotage
Man
  • Country:
  • India

A native of Andhra Pradesh was detained on Sunday for allegedly attempting to sabotage a railway track in the northern district. Local police reported the arrest, made after railway workers observed the individual placing iron rods on the track in the morning.

The Tirur police, who apprehended the suspect, stated that while his identity remains partially unverified, he is believed to be named Narasimha. Authorities noted his unstable mental state and peculiar behavior at the station.

No charges have been filed by the local police. The individual was subsequently handed over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025