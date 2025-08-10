Mystery Man Detained for Railway Track Sabotage
A man from Andhra Pradesh, identified as possibly Narasimha, was detained for placing iron rods on a railway track. Discovered by railway staff in northern Andhra Pradesh, Tirur police took custody. With erratic behavior and unresolved identity, he was transferred to the Railway Protection Force.
A native of Andhra Pradesh was detained on Sunday for allegedly attempting to sabotage a railway track in the northern district. Local police reported the arrest, made after railway workers observed the individual placing iron rods on the track in the morning.
The Tirur police, who apprehended the suspect, stated that while his identity remains partially unverified, he is believed to be named Narasimha. Authorities noted his unstable mental state and peculiar behavior at the station.
No charges have been filed by the local police. The individual was subsequently handed over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for further investigation.
