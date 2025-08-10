Trump's Influence: Fed Chair Search and Harvard Patents Under Scrutiny

In U.S. domestic news, significant developments are unfolding as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent conducts a thorough search for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's successor, including St. Louis Fed President James Bullard among the candidates. Meanwhile, the FDA resolved the country's intravenous saline shortage, addressing prior hospital procedural delays.

Controversies continue under Donald Trump's administration on various fronts. Recent court rulings overturned contempt charges against Trump officials over Venezuelan deportations, while a Harvard patent review raises questions about federally funded research. Trump's proactive governance style sees him reshuffling IRS leaders and nominating new representatives for global positions.

On the education front, a class-action lawsuit accuses top U.S. colleges of tuition inflation through "early decision" admissions. Nationwide crime news highlights a shooting incident in Times Square, New York, with three individuals injured, adding to the urgency for improved public safety measures.

