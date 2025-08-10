Left Menu

Trump's Influence: Fed Chair Search and Harvard Patents Under Scrutiny

The news digest highlights U.S. domestic affairs including Treasury Secretary Bessent's search for a new Fed Chair, the FDA resolving saline shortages, and Trump administration's scrutiny of Harvard's patents. Other updates involve Trump’s political and judicial moves, including IRS restructuring and a new crypto advisory stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 18:31 IST
Trump's Influence: Fed Chair Search and Harvard Patents Under Scrutiny
Trump

In U.S. domestic news, significant developments are unfolding as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent conducts a thorough search for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's successor, including St. Louis Fed President James Bullard among the candidates. Meanwhile, the FDA resolved the country's intravenous saline shortage, addressing prior hospital procedural delays.

Controversies continue under Donald Trump's administration on various fronts. Recent court rulings overturned contempt charges against Trump officials over Venezuelan deportations, while a Harvard patent review raises questions about federally funded research. Trump's proactive governance style sees him reshuffling IRS leaders and nominating new representatives for global positions.

On the education front, a class-action lawsuit accuses top U.S. colleges of tuition inflation through "early decision" admissions. Nationwide crime news highlights a shooting incident in Times Square, New York, with three individuals injured, adding to the urgency for improved public safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025