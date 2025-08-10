Europe and NATO Support Ukraine Ahead of Crucial Russia-U.S. Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy received crucial backing from Europe and NATO as he geared up for a crucial summit between Russia and the U.S. This meeting between the two global powers, represented by Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, has Ukraine apprehensive about potential compromises made at its expense.

The White House hinted Zelenskiy might attend, but preparations are primarily for a bilateral Putin-Trump discussion. Zelenskiy insists any deal made without Ukraine is impractical. European leaders stress that any diplomatic resolution must safeguard Ukrainian and European security interests.

Echoing significant concerns, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas asserted the U.S. could pressure Russia into constructive negotiations. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte highlighted the importance of Ukraine's sovereignty in determining its future, as European ministers prepare for strategic talks to unify their stance against Russian pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)