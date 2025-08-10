Left Menu

Europe and NATO Support Ukraine Ahead of Crucial Russia-U.S. Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy garners European and NATO support as he braces for the upcoming Russia-U.S. summit. The summit, involving Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, raises fears in Kyiv of unfavorable terms being imposed to end the ongoing conflict. European leaders emphasize the need to protect Ukraine's security interests.

Europe and NATO Support Ukraine Ahead of Crucial Russia-U.S. Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy received crucial backing from Europe and NATO as he geared up for a crucial summit between Russia and the U.S. This meeting between the two global powers, represented by Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, has Ukraine apprehensive about potential compromises made at its expense.

The White House hinted Zelenskiy might attend, but preparations are primarily for a bilateral Putin-Trump discussion. Zelenskiy insists any deal made without Ukraine is impractical. European leaders stress that any diplomatic resolution must safeguard Ukrainian and European security interests.

Echoing significant concerns, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas asserted the U.S. could pressure Russia into constructive negotiations. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte highlighted the importance of Ukraine's sovereignty in determining its future, as European ministers prepare for strategic talks to unify their stance against Russian pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

