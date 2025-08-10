Left Menu

Turmoil in Gaza: The International Debate Over Israel's Offensive Strategy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aims to complete the Gaza offensive to eliminate Hamas strongholds, despite growing international demands for a ceasefire. Netanyahu insists the offensive is necessary for safety and hostage liberation, while others warn it exacerbates Gaza's humanitarian crisis and risks prolonged conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 21:50 IST
In a decisive move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared his intention to swiftly finalize the Gaza offensive, targeting remaining Hamas strongholds. The announcement comes amid international calls at the U.N. Security Council for a halt to the enduring suffering within the Palestinian enclave.

Netanyahu emphasized that defeating Hamas is imperative, defending the operation as the sole recourse due to the group's steadfast refusal to disarm. Meanwhile, Israeli military and European representatives have expressed concerns over potential escalations, citing increased risks to hostages and the broader civilian populace.

As the conflict unfolds, severe humanitarian repercussions are reported, with malnutrition rampant in Gaza. European nations underscore the urgency for both military restraint and substantial humanitarian aid influx, highlighting the escalating crisis triggered by the ongoing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

