In a troubling escalation, Russian strikes injured at least 12 individuals in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, according to a statement from the country's foreign affairs ministry released on Sunday.

The attacks, carried out using guided aerial bombs, wreaked havoc across residential zones, a bus station, and a local clinic, as per Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Emergency services rescued one individual trapped beneath the rubble.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlighted the urgent need for global sanctions and pressure against such aggression. He appealed for unity from the US, Europe, and the global community to uphold peace and stability as Zaporizhzhia remains a focal point of the ongoing conflict initiated by Russia in February 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)