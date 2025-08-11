Left Menu

Russian Strikes Rock Zaporizhzhia: A Call for Global Action

Russian strikes using guided aerial bombs have injured at least 12 people in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region. The attacks targeted residential areas, a bus station, and a clinic. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for international sanctions and unity in response to ensure global peace and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 00:09 IST
In a troubling escalation, Russian strikes injured at least 12 individuals in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, according to a statement from the country's foreign affairs ministry released on Sunday.

The attacks, carried out using guided aerial bombs, wreaked havoc across residential zones, a bus station, and a local clinic, as per Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Emergency services rescued one individual trapped beneath the rubble.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlighted the urgent need for global sanctions and pressure against such aggression. He appealed for unity from the US, Europe, and the global community to uphold peace and stability as Zaporizhzhia remains a focal point of the ongoing conflict initiated by Russia in February 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

