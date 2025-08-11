Left Menu

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan's Critical White House Visit Amid Controversy

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan prepares for a crucial meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House after Trump called for his resignation. Tan aims to address his commitment to U.S. interests amid concerns over his ties with Chinese firms and to discuss Intel's role in national security.

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan is expected to visit the White House on Monday following a demand for his resignation by President Donald Trump, The Wall Street Journal reports. Trump cited Tan's connections to Chinese firms as a concern.

Although Intel and the White House have yet to comment, sources say Tan hopes to discuss his professional history and propose collaboration opportunities between the tech giant and the U.S. government. Tan is keen to underscore the significance of Intel's manufacturing prowess to national security.

The controversy arose after Trump labeled Tan "highly conflicted" last week, raising questions about Tan's capability to lead Intel's turnaround. Tan, however, maintains he aligns with the president on bolstering U.S. national and economic security, as per the report.

