Russia continued to develop intermediate- and shorter-range missile systems despite a moratorium on their deployment, resulting in a substantial arsenal, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. Speaking to state media, Ryabkov clarified that the moratorium announced did not halt research and development activities.

This time was leveraged to advance missile systems and build a considerable arsenal, as confirmed by Ryabkov. Recently, Russia lifted its unilateral moratorium on missile deployment, attributing the decision to actions by the U.S. and its allies. The original treaty signed in 1987 between the Soviet Union and the United States aimed to reduce tensions but has since unraveled.

The United States exited the treaty in 2019 under President Donald Trump, alleging Russian violations—a claim Russia consistently denied.

