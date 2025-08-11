Left Menu

Operation Falcon Smashes Poaching Rackets in Assam

Operation Falcon, a joint initiative between Assam Police and the forest department, has led to over 40 arrests and disruption of major rhino poaching gangs linked to international networks. The program aims to eradicate poaching in Assam using ground and digital intelligence to combat illegal wildlife trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-08-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 12:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Operation Falcon, an aggressive measure against rhino poaching in Assam, has resulted in over 40 arrests and identified si major gangs connected to international networks. The collaborative effort between Assam Police and the forest department aims to dismantle poaching operations permanently.

The drive has seen poachers being pursued using extensive ground and digital intelligence, reflecting a strategic overhaul in combating illegal trade. According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who shared a video on the project's success, the operation underscores Assam's commitment to ending wildlife crime.

Operation Falcon was launched in 2024 following the shocking killings of two rhinos, prompting a robust anti-poaching response. The initiative continues, with authorities focusing on destroying inter-state and international poaching networks, safeguarding Assam's one-horned rhinos from the unlawful belief that their horns contain medicinal properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

