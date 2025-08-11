Operation Falcon Smashes Poaching Rackets in Assam

Operation Falcon, an aggressive measure against rhino poaching in Assam, has resulted in over 40 arrests and identified si major gangs connected to international networks. The collaborative effort between Assam Police and the forest department aims to dismantle poaching operations permanently.

The drive has seen poachers being pursued using extensive ground and digital intelligence, reflecting a strategic overhaul in combating illegal trade. According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who shared a video on the project's success, the operation underscores Assam's commitment to ending wildlife crime.

Operation Falcon was launched in 2024 following the shocking killings of two rhinos, prompting a robust anti-poaching response. The initiative continues, with authorities focusing on destroying inter-state and international poaching networks, safeguarding Assam's one-horned rhinos from the unlawful belief that their horns contain medicinal properties.

