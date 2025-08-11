Supreme Court Dismisses PIL on Political Party Malpractices

On Monday, the Supreme Court of India opted not to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) aiming to direct state election commissions to counter purported unlawful activities by political parties that might challenge the nation's sovereignty, integrity, and unity.

Chief Justice B R Gavai, alongside Justices K Vinod Chandran and Atul S Chandurkar, emphasized the necessity of PILs while warning against their use for publicity. The bench expressed disapproval of approaching the Supreme Court directly, pointing out that such matters should be handled initially by a High Court.

The case brought forth by petitioner Ghanshyam Dayalu Upadhyay, targeting the Centre and the Election Commission, was advised to be addressed elsewhere. The court allowed the petitioner to withdraw the PIL, suggesting alternative legal remedies. The Chief Justice also expressed displeasure over courtroom gestures, reminding the counsel of past occurrences in the Bombay High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)