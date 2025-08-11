Left Menu

Chinese National Detained at Indo-Nepal Border

A 62-year-old Chinese national, Zhang Yong, was arrested at the Indo-Nepal border for attempting to enter India without valid travel documents. He possessed a Chinese passport, but lacked an Indian visa. Officials are investigating his intentions and checking for potential criminal involvement. Legal proceedings are underway.

A 62-year-old Chinese national named Zhang Yong was apprehended in the Sonauli area along the Indo-Nepal border for allegedly trying to enter India without valid travel documents, according to a police official on Monday.

Zhang was stopped by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) during a routine check while he was attempting to cross from Nepal into India, revealed Station Officer Ajeet Pratap Singh from the Sonauli police station. Despite possessing a Chinese passport, he lacked the necessary Indian visa and valid entry documents.

Authorities are taking legal action against Zhang and have launched an investigation to determine if he is linked to any criminal activities. A case has been officially registered as part of the ongoing inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

