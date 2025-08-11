Left Menu

Contentious Nomination Powers: Clash Over Representation in J&K

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs defended the Lieutenant Governor's power to nominate assembly members in Jammu & Kashmir, citing inclusivity. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti criticized it as undemocratic. An affidavit counters Congress' challenge of the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act's constitutionality, emphasizing representation for underrepresented communities.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has justified the Lieutenant Governor's authority to nominate five members to the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, emphasizing its necessity for inclusivity and representation of underrepresented communities. This comes amidst legal challenges and political unrest concerning the democratic integrity of these powers.

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has vocally condemned the nomination as a distortion of democratic norms, urging the Omar Abdullah government to contest this ''undemocratic precedent.'' The Centre, however, maintains that these provisions were legally sound and aimed at ensuring diverse representation in the legislative process.

As challenges mount, including Congress leader Ravinder Sharma's plea against the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, the MHA stands firm, arguing that the Lieutenant Governor's discretionary power is vital for giving voice to historically displaced communities and unrepresented groups within the Union Territory's governance framework.

