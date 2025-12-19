Left Menu

Karnataka Power Play: No Change in CM Seat, Assures Deputy CM

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, alongside CM Siddaramaiah, affirmed their commitment to the Congress high command's decision, amidst speculations of a leadership change. Shivakumar emphasized mutual agreements and maintained that discussions concerning a change in chief ministership were media-driven, not internal. He sought blessings at Uttara Kannada temples.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karwar | Updated: 19-12-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 17:38 IST
In an ambiguous stance on Karnataka's chief minister leadership, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar announced that he and current CM Siddaramaiah have agreed to adhere to the Congress high command's decision.

Shivakumar highlighted that Siddaramaiah's position aligns with the party's decision, dispelling any notion of leadership dissatisfaction or tenure doubts. He refuted any internal discussion over leadership changes, attributing such narratives to media speculation.

Amidst these clarifications, Shivakumar visited temples in the Uttara Kannada district, dismissing claims linking his visits to political ambitions, framing it as a personal spiritual journey.

