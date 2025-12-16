Left Menu

Supreme Court Pushes for Inclusivity in Bar Councils

The Supreme Court has urged the Bar Council of India to foster inclusivity by incorporating a member with disabilities in state bar councils through co-option. The move aims to give a humane face to the institution, beginning with a pilot project in Tamil Nadu.

The Supreme Court urged the Bar Council of India (BCI) on Tuesday to enhance inclusivity by including individuals with disabilities in state bar councils via co-option. This call for action came from a bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, which recommended launching a pilot program in Tamil Nadu.

The bench indicated that such a step could fortify the institution's commitment to inclusivity and strengthen its humane reputation. Although BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra opposed the plea, citing the lack of provision in existing laws, Chief Justice Kant emphasized the issue's paramount importance.

The court also touched upon the representation of women in state bar councils, mandating a 30 per cent reservation and urging the BCI to present a proposal for co-option where female candidates are few. The overarching message was clear: inclusivity must be front and center in legal institutions.

