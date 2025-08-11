Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Dhaba Owner Murdered Over Roadside Dispute

In Indore, Madhya Pradesh, three men were arrested for allegedly stabbing to death a dhaba owner, Lekhraj, after he objected to one of them spitting gutkha on the road. The incident occurred in Vijay Nagar, leading to the rapid arrest of the suspects by local police.

Updated: 11-08-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 14:54 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Dhaba Owner Murdered Over Roadside Dispute
A shocking incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city when the owner of a local eatery was brutally murdered following a roadside disagreement. The victim, identified as 25-year-old Lekhraj, was stabbed to death after confronting a man for spitting gutkha on the road.

The altercation took place late Sunday night in the Vijay Nagar area. According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh, the suspects fled the scene but were subsequently apprehended.

Police have arrested Raj Ahirwar (19), Pawan Rajak (20), and Jagdish Sisodia (33) based on investigative findings. The crime scene evidence, including the motorcycle and weapon, has been recovered, and a thorough investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

