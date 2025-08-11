Left Menu

Wikipedia's Legal Battle: A Clash with the Online Safety Act

London | Updated: 11-08-2025 15:26 IST
In a significant legal outcome, the Wikimedia Foundation, operator of Wikipedia, faced a setback in its challenge against Britain's Online Safety Act.

The law, aimed at imposing stringent regulations on online platforms, has been criticized for its potential to hinder free expression.

Wikimedia argued that the regulatory demands could drastically limit Wikipedia's user accessibility, countering the site's foundational ideals of free and open access to information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

