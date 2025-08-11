Wikipedia's Legal Battle: A Clash with the Online Safety Act
The Wikimedia Foundation has lost a legal challenge against Britain's Online Safety Act, which imposes strict guidelines on online platforms. The foundation claimed the law mandates stringent regulations on Wikipedia, potentially limiting user accessibility and raising concerns over freedom of speech.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-08-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 15:26 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a significant legal outcome, the Wikimedia Foundation, operator of Wikipedia, faced a setback in its challenge against Britain's Online Safety Act.
The law, aimed at imposing stringent regulations on online platforms, has been criticized for its potential to hinder free expression.
Wikimedia argued that the regulatory demands could drastically limit Wikipedia's user accessibility, countering the site's foundational ideals of free and open access to information.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement