Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Crime Crackdown in Washington: A Federal Takeover Looming?

President Donald Trump is intensifying his stance on crime in Washington, labeling the city as 'totally out of control' and initiating a federal law enforcement surge. Despite data suggesting a decline in violent crime, Trump has proposed drastic measures, including evicting the homeless and deploying National Guard troops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 15:34 IST
Trump's Controversial Crime Crackdown in Washington: A Federal Takeover Looming?
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has heightened his rhetoric on crime in Washington, declaring the city 'totally out of control.' He announced a federal law enforcement surge as part of a sweeping crackdown.

Despite statistics showing a drop in crime, Trump insists on drastic measures, such as the potential eviction of homeless populations and increased federal intervention. He has indicated a possibility of removing the city's local autonomy.

This controversial approach involves deploying National Guard troops and federal officers across Washington, marking a significant escalation. Trump's past use of crime as a political tool underscores the controversy surrounding his latest actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025