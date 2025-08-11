Trump's Controversial Crime Crackdown in Washington: A Federal Takeover Looming?
President Donald Trump is intensifying his stance on crime in Washington, labeling the city as 'totally out of control' and initiating a federal law enforcement surge. Despite data suggesting a decline in violent crime, Trump has proposed drastic measures, including evicting the homeless and deploying National Guard troops.
President Donald Trump has heightened his rhetoric on crime in Washington, declaring the city 'totally out of control.' He announced a federal law enforcement surge as part of a sweeping crackdown.
Despite statistics showing a drop in crime, Trump insists on drastic measures, such as the potential eviction of homeless populations and increased federal intervention. He has indicated a possibility of removing the city's local autonomy.
This controversial approach involves deploying National Guard troops and federal officers across Washington, marking a significant escalation. Trump's past use of crime as a political tool underscores the controversy surrounding his latest actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
