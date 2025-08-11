Tragedy in Odisha: A Rising Pattern of Self-Immolation Among Young Women

A tragic incident occurred in Odisha's Bargarh district, where a 13-year-old schoolgirl succumbed to burn injuries after allegedly setting herself on fire. The incident happened at Phiringmal village, and authorities took the girl to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, where she eventually passed away.

Bolangir SP Abilash G stated that an unnatural death case has been registered, and a three-member team is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. The police have also recovered a video related to the case. The girl was reportedly staying in a hostel but visited her maternal uncle when the incident occurred.

This case adds to a series of similar tragic events in the region. In recent weeks, other young women have also died under similar circumstances, including cases in Balasore, Balanga, and Kendrapara districts. Authorities are deeply concerned about this emerging pattern of self-immolation among young women in Odisha.

