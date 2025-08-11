Parliament Passes Merchant Shipping Bill Amid Standoff
The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025 was approved by Parliament, with the Rajya Sabha passing it despite opposition protests and a brief adjournment. The bill expands eligibility for merchant vessel ownership and mandates investigations into marine casualties. The controversy centered around demands for discussions on electoral roll revisions in Bihar.
11-08-2025
In a significant legislative move, Parliament approved The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025, on Monday, with the Rajya Sabha passing it amidst vociferous protests from the opposition parties.
Initially passed by the Lok Sabha on August 6, the bill faced opposition resistance in the Upper House, primarily over unaddressed demands for debating electoral roll revisions in Bihar, leading to a brief walkout.
The legislation aims to broaden merchant vessel ownership eligibility and ensure thorough investigations into marine casualties, signaling a pivotal shift in maritime governance.
