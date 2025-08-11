Parliament Passes Merchant Shipping Bill Amid Standoff

In a significant legislative move, Parliament approved The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025, on Monday, with the Rajya Sabha passing it amidst vociferous protests from the opposition parties.

Initially passed by the Lok Sabha on August 6, the bill faced opposition resistance in the Upper House, primarily over unaddressed demands for debating electoral roll revisions in Bihar, leading to a brief walkout.

The legislation aims to broaden merchant vessel ownership eligibility and ensure thorough investigations into marine casualties, signaling a pivotal shift in maritime governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)