Delhi's Stray Dog Dilemma: Government's Planned Policy

In a move to tackle the rising stray dog issue in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced the government's plan to implement the Supreme Court's directive to shelter stray dogs. This decision aims to address the public's safety concerns following an increase in dog bite incidents leading to rabies in the capital.

The Supreme Court, acting on its own initiative since July 28, instructed authorities to relocate all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR regions into shelters, assuring the public that the dogs would no longer roam the streets. The court recognized the urgency of the situation, describing the bite incidents as 'extremely grim' and warned that obstruction could lead to contempt proceedings.

The government's announcement came after multiple discussions, with last week's statements from minister Kapil Mishra promising a humane approach. Gupta emphasized the importance of this policy, reassuring that the government aims to provide relief to the people due to the growing stray dog issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)