Tharoor Demands Accountability: EC Criticized Over Response to Gandhi's Allegations

Shashi Tharoor criticizes the Election Commission for its inadequate response to Rahul Gandhi's serious poll-rigging allegations. Tharoor emphasizes the need for substantial answers over formalities, stressing that addressing voter concerns is vital to maintaining electoral integrity and democracy's credibility in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticized the Election Commission on Monday for its response to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's poll-rigging claims. Tharoor argued that the EC's focus on formalities like an oath and affidavit was distracting from providing substantial answers.

During a protest march by opposition MPs against the alleged vote rigging in Bihar, Tharoor emphasized the necessity for genuine responses from the EC. He highlighted that the data cited by Gandhi came from the Election Commission itself.

Tharoor expressed concerns over the integrity of the electoral process, urging the EC to address public doubts. He insisted that the questions posed deserve thorough answers to ensure the credibility of the electoral system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

