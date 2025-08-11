Tharoor Demands Accountability: EC Criticized Over Response to Gandhi's Allegations

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticized the Election Commission on Monday for its response to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's poll-rigging claims. Tharoor argued that the EC's focus on formalities like an oath and affidavit was distracting from providing substantial answers.

During a protest march by opposition MPs against the alleged vote rigging in Bihar, Tharoor emphasized the necessity for genuine responses from the EC. He highlighted that the data cited by Gandhi came from the Election Commission itself.

Tharoor expressed concerns over the integrity of the electoral process, urging the EC to address public doubts. He insisted that the questions posed deserve thorough answers to ensure the credibility of the electoral system.

(With inputs from agencies.)