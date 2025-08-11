Mystery of Missing Sailor Abhinandh Yesudasan: CBI Takes Charge

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken charge of the investigation into the disappearance of Abhinandh Yesudasan, a pipe fitter who mysteriously vanished from a ship eight years ago. The Kerala High Court issued the order after Yesudasan's father sought intervention in the long-stalled case.

Abhinandh, hailing from Kollam, Kerala, was employed with Aries Marines LLC in the UAE. On March 21, 2017, he went missing during a voyage from Egypt to Jeddah, sparking concern after reporting torture by his supervisor, as per the complaint filed by his father.

The Kerala Police, citing jurisdictional limits and international waters complications, faced challenges. The vessel sailed under the Bahamas' flag, necessitating adherence to their laws, and Indian authorities struggled with international cooperation due to diplomatic constraints, including the absence of a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty with the Bahamas.

