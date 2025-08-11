Left Menu

Macron Criticizes Israel's Gaza Operations, Calls for UN-Led Coalition

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Israel's planned increase in military action in Gaza, calling it a 'disaster waiting to happen.' He proposed the creation of an international coalition under a UN mandate to stabilize the region, criticizing Israel's security cabinet's plan to control Gaza City.

Updated: 11-08-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:23 IST
Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday issued a stern rebuke against Israel's decision to intensify its military operation in Gaza, labeling it a 'disaster waiting to happen.'

He advocated for the establishment of an international coalition under the auspices of the United Nations to stabilize the region.

Macron's comments came in response to Israel's security cabinet approving a plan last week to take control of Gaza City, stirring criticism both domestically and internationally.

