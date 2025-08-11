Gold Reserve's Bid for Citgo's Parent Faces Delicate Legal Decision

Toronto-listed mining company Gold Reserve has taken a significant step forward in its bid to acquire shares in the parent company of Citgo Petroleum, which is owned by Venezuela. The company has requested that a U.S. federal court proceed with the final sale hearing to determine the outcome of the auction.

The request follows recent developments where a rival bidder emerged last week, challenging the previously recommended $7.4 billion offer led by a subsidiary of Gold Reserve. The competitive nature of the bidding has added a layer of complexity to the proceedings.

Ultimately, the decision rests with a Delaware judge, who must decide whether to approve Gold Reserve's bid as the winner in this high-stakes acquisition process, thus determining the future ownership structure of Citgo's parent company.

(With inputs from agencies.)