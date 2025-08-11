Historic Goa Assembly Bill Promises Representation for Scheduled Tribes

On Monday, the Parliament ratified an essential bill granting representation to Scheduled Tribes (STs) within the Goa Assembly. The Rajya Sabha sanctioned 'The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2025' through a voice vote.

This legislation, passed by the Lok Sabha earlier, is seen as a historic move aimed at providing political representation to Goa's ST community. With one seat reserved for Scheduled Castes among the 40 in the Goa Legislative Assembly, the bill seeks to rectify the absence of ST-dedicated seats.

The bill signifies a landmark effort to address historical inequalities in Goa's political framework. Advocates underscore its potential to empower STs, allowing them to influence policies and address community issues. Calls were also made for an updated national census, underscoring a transformative push for more accurate representation of diverse communities.

