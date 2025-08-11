Zelenskiy Commends Saudi Efforts for Peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday that he had engaged in discussions with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, expressing appreciation for the Crown Prince's proactive stance on fostering peace.

Zelenskiy underscored the importance of continuous dialogue with international leaders, emphasizing that his administration is engaged in almost round-the-clock communication. This approach is critical as the world faces pivotal moments that could pave the way for peace.

He utilized the social media platform X to communicate the urgency and optimism of the situation, highlighting that now could be the crucial moment to achieve enduring peace.

