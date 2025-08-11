Left Menu

Judge Blocks DOJ's Effort to Unseal Epstein, Maxwell Grand Jury Records

A judge denied the Justice Department's effort to unseal grand jury records related to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, stating they offer no new revelations. Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence, and Epstein died in jail. President Trump had urged the release of these records, facing political pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 19:32 IST
Judge Blocks DOJ's Effort to Unseal Epstein, Maxwell Grand Jury Records
Ghislaine Maxwell

A United States judge has denied the Department of Justice's request to unseal records from the grand jury that indicted Ghislaine Maxwell, the late Jeffrey Epstein's associate, on sex trafficking charges. Judge Paul Engelmayer ruled that the records do not provide new answers to lingering public inquiries about their crimes or Epstein's death.

Engelmayer, after reviewing the grand jury witness testimony and evidence, stated that the government's claim that the materials would reveal significant new information about Epstein's and Maxwell's activities was 'demonstrably false.' He emphasized that the proposed materials offer almost nothing new to the existing trial record.

Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence following her 2021 conviction. Epstein died by suicide in jail in 2019 awaiting trial. President Trump had recently urged the release of these records to alleviate dissatisfaction among his supporters over the administration's document handling in these cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025