Judge Blocks DOJ's Effort to Unseal Epstein, Maxwell Grand Jury Records

A United States judge has denied the Department of Justice's request to unseal records from the grand jury that indicted Ghislaine Maxwell, the late Jeffrey Epstein's associate, on sex trafficking charges. Judge Paul Engelmayer ruled that the records do not provide new answers to lingering public inquiries about their crimes or Epstein's death.

Engelmayer, after reviewing the grand jury witness testimony and evidence, stated that the government's claim that the materials would reveal significant new information about Epstein's and Maxwell's activities was 'demonstrably false.' He emphasized that the proposed materials offer almost nothing new to the existing trial record.

Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence following her 2021 conviction. Epstein died by suicide in jail in 2019 awaiting trial. President Trump had recently urged the release of these records to alleviate dissatisfaction among his supporters over the administration's document handling in these cases.

