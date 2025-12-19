Unveiling Epstein Files: Trump's Justice Department Races Against Time

The Justice Department, under the Trump administration, is facing a crucial deadline this Friday to release extensive documents related to the investigations into Jeffrey Epstein, amid significant political pressure following Congress's newly passed law demanding disclosure.

After extensive political debates and pushback from some of Trump's supporters, the Justice Department is preparing to release the files while ensuring that personal information and ongoing investigation details remain protected. This task, overseen by the National Security Division, poses challenges due to its urgency.

Trump's stance on this issue has fluctuated, previously opposing the release but eventually signing the legislation into law. The ongoing political implications and scrutiny surrounding Epstein's case continue to affect Trump's support base, especially as lawmakers push for transparency ahead of the midterm elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)