Revolutionizing Governance: EPFO's Design Thinking Leap

The Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Academy of Social Security (PDUNASS) has teamed up with the National Institute of Design (NID) Ahmedabad to bring fresh design perspectives to governance, according to the retirement fund body EPFO.

Focusing on a future-centric and human-centric approach, PDUNASS aims to integrate design thinking within governance frameworks, the labour ministry highlighted in a statement.

As part of the initiative, PDUNASS and NID organised a one-day training session on the introduction to design thinking. Director Kumar Rohit emphasized the necessity of context-sensitive service design for EPFO's stakeholders, including pensioners, wage workers, and small businesses. Meanwhile, Central Provident Fund Commissioner Ramesh Krishnamurthy remarked on the abstract nature of "design thinking," noting that the initiative's success will hinge on its practical applications in decision-making processes.

