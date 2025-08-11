Controversial Book Ban in J-K Sparks Widespread Reactions

The Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted extensive searches on Monday at several bookshops in Rajouri district. Their objective was to seize 25 books recently banned by the Lieutenant Governor's administration in the Union Territory.

A senior police officer emphasized the need to trace and seize the prohibited literature to prevent its circulation. The authorities have urged bookshop owners and the general public to refrain from buying or selling any of the banned books.

The ban, intended to curb secessionist narratives, includes works by authors such as Moulana Moudadi, Arundhati Roy, and David Devadas. Criticism erupted as a PDF link containing all the banned books circulated online shortly after the decision was publicized.

(With inputs from agencies.)