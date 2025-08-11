Left Menu

Court Criticizes Attempts to Stall Proceedings in Lalu Prasad Yadav's Land-for-Jobs Case

A Delhi court condemned attempts to delay the hearing of charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav in a land-for-jobs scam. The court criticized efforts to manipulate legal processes, urging the progression of arguments on charges involving 99 accused. The scam allegedly involved railway job appointments exchanged for land during Lalu Prasad's ministerial tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:31 IST
  • India

A Delhi court has strongly criticized efforts to postpone the hearing of charges in the land-for-jobs scam against former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and other defendants. The special judge rejected an attempt to consider a letter as a confessional statement, highlighting conscious efforts to delay legal proceedings.

On Monday, attorneys for the accused requested an adjournment, citing a pending plea in the Delhi High Court regarding an earlier ruling. Judge Vishal Gogne condemned this as obstructive, noting that 68 of the 99 accused had already completed their argument processes.

The court emphasized the rights of the accused while reaffirming the need to maintain the flow of legal processes. Accusations point to illicit railway job appointments during Lalu Prasad's ministerial term in exchange for land parcels to his family or associates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

