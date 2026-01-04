Delhi High Court Condemns 'Culture of Adjournments'
The Delhi High Court criticized the rampant culture of seeking adjournments, emphasizing that such requests are often made indiscriminately. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna addressed a petition seeking waiver of a Rs 20,000 cost, imposed after an advocate failed to appear, citing personal difficulties.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has decried the pervasive 'culture of adjournments' in the judiciary, pointing to the indiscriminate nature of requests for postponements. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, addressing a petition, highlighted the unfounded expectation that adjournment requests would be granted without question.
The petition under consideration sought the waiving of a Rs 20,000 cost levied after an advocate did not appear for a hearing. It was noted that the absence was due to the advocate's commitments to other court cases. Additionally, the advocate, a single mother of two, faced various personal challenges.
The court's order, dated December 10, expressed disappointment over the entrenched practice of seeking adjournments and urged a change in this culture. The Rs 20,000 fine has been waived, with hopes for a shift in behaviors regarding adjournment requests.
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Upholds Dismissal of JEE Aspirants' Petition against NTA
Lalu Prasad Yadav Faces High Court Hearing Over IRCTC Scam Charges
Delhi High Court Upholds NTA Decision: JEE Aspirants Directed to Perform Community Service
Stars Align: Pausini Set for Olympics Opener and 'Top Gun' Triumphs in Court
Protesters Rally Against Supreme Court's Stray Dog Relocation Order