Left Menu

Global Climate Finance Debate: A Call for Enhanced Support at COP-29

The government voiced dissatisfaction with COP-29’s outcome, labeling the annual USD 300 billion climate finance goal as insufficient for developing nations' needs. Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh stressed the incompatibility with the CBDR-RC principle. India calls for a higher target of USD 1.3 trillion yearly by 2035, via public finance from developed countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:39 IST
Global Climate Finance Debate: A Call for Enhanced Support at COP-29
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has expressed its dissatisfaction with the outcome of COP-29, which concluded in Baku, Azerbaijan. The new annual climate finance target of USD 300 billion by 2035 was deemed 'substantially insufficient' to meet the financing needs of developing nations.

In the Lok Sabha, Environment Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh critiqued the New Collective Quantified Goal on climate finance for not addressing the priorities of developing countries and for conflicting with the principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC) and equity. This call comes amid UN estimates suggesting much higher financial needs.

India has advocated for a USD 1.3 trillion annual goal to accommodate global climate finance demands until 2030, emphasizing public funding from developed nations. The 'Baku to Belém Roadmap to 1.3T' highlights the pivotal role of equity and CBDR-RC principles as global negotiations proceed to COP-30 in Brazil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025