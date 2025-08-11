Washington, D.C.: America's Murder Capital in 2024

The White House announced on Monday that Washington, D.C. has the highest murder rate globally in 2024. This assertion was made alongside a comparison of murder rates in cities like Delhi, Islamabad, Paris, and London.

According to a social media post from the White House, Washington, D.C.'s murder rate surpasses those of Bogota and Mexico City, sparking calls to make the U.S. capital safe again. Official statements highlighted the alarming statistic of 27.54 murders per 100,000 residents, setting D.C. ahead of several major international cities.

In response, President Donald Trump held a press conference to announce the deployment of the National Guard. This move aims to reestablish law and order, combat homelessness, and curtail undocumented immigration in Washington, D.C., signaling a shift in how the capital will address its status as a sanctuary city.

(With inputs from agencies.)