Left Menu

Washington, D.C.: America's Murder Capital in 2024

The White House revealed that Washington, D.C. holds the world's highest murder rate in 2024, surpassing cities like Bogota and Mexico City. A new social media post and press conference emphasize restoring safety. The National Guard will be deployed to address crime and homelessness under President Trump's directive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 11-08-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 21:07 IST
Washington, D.C.: America's Murder Capital in 2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The White House announced on Monday that Washington, D.C. has the highest murder rate globally in 2024. This assertion was made alongside a comparison of murder rates in cities like Delhi, Islamabad, Paris, and London.

According to a social media post from the White House, Washington, D.C.'s murder rate surpasses those of Bogota and Mexico City, sparking calls to make the U.S. capital safe again. Official statements highlighted the alarming statistic of 27.54 murders per 100,000 residents, setting D.C. ahead of several major international cities.

In response, President Donald Trump held a press conference to announce the deployment of the National Guard. This move aims to reestablish law and order, combat homelessness, and curtail undocumented immigration in Washington, D.C., signaling a shift in how the capital will address its status as a sanctuary city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025