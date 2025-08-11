Tragic Hit-and-Run: A Mother's Battle Ends in Grief
Rebati Raul and her daughter tragically lost their lives in a hit-and-run accident on NH-16 in Bhubaneswar. Locals protested, blocking the highway demanding justice, as police continue their search for the absconding driver. The Odisha Chief Minister announced financial aid for the grieving family.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-08-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 21:08 IST
- Country:
- India
In a heart-wrenching incident, Rebati Raul and her young daughter lost their lives following a hit-and-run on the busy NH-16 in Bhubaneswar, leading to public outcry and a blockade by local residents demanding action.
The accident, which occurred near Patrapada, also left Rebati's three-year-old son injured but alive. The Odisha Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow and announced financial assistance for the bereaved family.
Despite assurances from the Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena that the vehicle involved has been seized and the driver identified, the lack of an immediate arrest fueled public frustration, culminating in a two-hour highway blockade.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UDF MPs Demand Justice: Arrest of Kerala Nuns Sparks Protests
Opposition MPs Unite: Protest Against Bihar Voter Roll Revision
CM Mamata Banerjee launches 'Bhasha Andolan' from Bolpur to protest alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking people in other states.
Operation Sindoor: Parliament Gripped by Fiery Debates Amid Protests
Violent Protest Erupts Over Minor's Death in Pakistan's Tirah Region