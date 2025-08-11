Left Menu

Tragic Hit-and-Run: A Mother's Battle Ends in Grief

Rebati Raul and her daughter tragically lost their lives in a hit-and-run accident on NH-16 in Bhubaneswar. Locals protested, blocking the highway demanding justice, as police continue their search for the absconding driver. The Odisha Chief Minister announced financial aid for the grieving family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-08-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 21:08 IST
Tragic Hit-and-Run: A Mother's Battle Ends in Grief
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident, Rebati Raul and her young daughter lost their lives following a hit-and-run on the busy NH-16 in Bhubaneswar, leading to public outcry and a blockade by local residents demanding action.

The accident, which occurred near Patrapada, also left Rebati's three-year-old son injured but alive. The Odisha Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow and announced financial assistance for the bereaved family.

Despite assurances from the Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena that the vehicle involved has been seized and the driver identified, the lack of an immediate arrest fueled public frustration, culminating in a two-hour highway blockade.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025