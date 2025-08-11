Tragic Hit-and-Run: A Mother's Battle Ends in Grief

In a heart-wrenching incident, Rebati Raul and her young daughter lost their lives following a hit-and-run on the busy NH-16 in Bhubaneswar, leading to public outcry and a blockade by local residents demanding action.

The accident, which occurred near Patrapada, also left Rebati's three-year-old son injured but alive. The Odisha Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow and announced financial assistance for the bereaved family.

Despite assurances from the Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena that the vehicle involved has been seized and the driver identified, the lack of an immediate arrest fueled public frustration, culminating in a two-hour highway blockade.