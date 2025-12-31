Tragedy Strikes Uttarakhand: Train Collision and Bus Accident Leave Many Injured

In Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, a devastating train collision occurred late Tuesday, resulting in injuries to dozens. Two loco trains, operating within the THDC hydropower project tunnel in Pipalkoti, collided, affecting 109 onboard passengers. Authorities report that around 60 individuals sustained injuries, with 42 requiring hospitalization in the district facility.

"During a shift-change, two loco trains collided in the tunnel shortly after 9:30 pm. Of the passengers, 60 were injured, with 42 admitted to the district hospital," stated District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar. Chamoli SP, Surjeet Singh, confirmed that 4-5 individuals suffered fractures, and 17 were taken to Vivekananda Hospital in Pipalkoti.

In a separate incident, a private bus plunged into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora district. Traveling from Bhikiyasain to Ramnagar, the vehicle carried 17-18 passengers; 6-7 people perished on the spot. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called the incidents 'heart-wrenching' and affirmed ongoing monitoring and assistance for victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)