High-Stakes Manhunt: Terrorists Evade Capture in Kishtwar Forest

Security forces are on a massive search operation in Kishtwar's Bhagna forest after two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists escaped from a cave. Despite a fierce exchange of fire, the suspects remain at large, prompting reinforcement deployment and the use of drones to track them down.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-08-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 21:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces have escalated their search operations in Bhagna forest, Kishtwar, following a near-capture of two elite Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists. Officials report that these individuals, Riyaz Ahmad and Mudassar Hazari, were narrowly missed after retreating to a natural cave, now fortified by the insurgents.

Continuing from Sunday, when gunfire exchanged between forces and militants first set off, Monday saw reinforced searches in the woods, roughly 25 kilometers from Kishtwar town. The terrorists' absence from their last known position, a deep-seated cave, has ushered in intensified area sweeps and ramped-up engagements.

Authorities have corroborated that the cave contained materials suggestive of its past use as a militant refuge. The operation takes no chances, utilizing additional army forces, para commandos, police, and CRPF units, supported by drones, aiming to secure these elusive militants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

