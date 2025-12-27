Left Menu

Bollywood Drug Case: Manhunt for Actor Aman Preet Singh

Actor Aman Preet Singh, brother of Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh, is being sought by police after being identified as a 'regular consumer' in a drug investigation. The search follows the arrest of two businessmen linked to a narcotics racket, leading to Singh's name surfacing in subsequent inquiries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-12-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 20:16 IST
Bollywood Drug Case: Manhunt for Actor Aman Preet Singh
actor
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in the city have initiated an intensive search for actor Aman Preet Singh, identified as a 'regular consumer' in an ongoing drug case. Singh is the brother of Bollywood star Rakul Preet Singh.

The drug investigation intensified after two local businessmen were apprehended by the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force last week, with significant quantities of cocaine and MDMA seized from them. During questioning, Aman Preet Singh's name emerged as one of four individuals allegedly involved.

Previously in July, Singh was among five individuals brought in for consuming drugs through an operation by Cyberabad Police. Authorities have now formed teams to locate Singh, deciding on further actions such as potential rehab or counseling upon his capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Challenges EC Over Voter Discrepancies

TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Challenges EC Over Voter Discrepancies

 India
2
Delhi's Push for Clean Cooking: A Step Towards Healthier Homes

Delhi's Push for Clean Cooking: A Step Towards Healthier Homes

 India
3
Questions Arise After Alleged Custodial Suicide in Farrukhnagar

Questions Arise After Alleged Custodial Suicide in Farrukhnagar

 India
4
Air India Express Welcomes Its First Customized Boeing 737-8 MAX

Air India Express Welcomes Its First Customized Boeing 737-8 MAX

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025