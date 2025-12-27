Bollywood Drug Case: Manhunt for Actor Aman Preet Singh

Authorities in the city have initiated an intensive search for actor Aman Preet Singh, identified as a 'regular consumer' in an ongoing drug case. Singh is the brother of Bollywood star Rakul Preet Singh.

The drug investigation intensified after two local businessmen were apprehended by the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force last week, with significant quantities of cocaine and MDMA seized from them. During questioning, Aman Preet Singh's name emerged as one of four individuals allegedly involved.

Previously in July, Singh was among five individuals brought in for consuming drugs through an operation by Cyberabad Police. Authorities have now formed teams to locate Singh, deciding on further actions such as potential rehab or counseling upon his capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)