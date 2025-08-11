India Tightens Import Restrictions on Bangladeshi Jute Products
India broadens its import ban on Bangladeshi jute products via land routes due to strained relations, but allows access through Nhava Sheva Seaport. The move follows previous restrictions and stems from diplomatic tensions involving Bangladesh's interim government. The trade between the two nations reached USD 12.9 billion in 2023-24.
In a notable escalation of its trade stance, India on Monday extended its import ban on Bangladeshi jute products to include more items, now restricted through all land routes. This comes amidst growing diplomatic tensions between the two nations, affecting India-Bangladesh relations significantly.
The expanded ban includes bleached and unbleached woven fabrics of jute, alongside twine, cordage, rope, as well as sacks and bags made from jute. However, the import of these items remains permissible via the Nhava Sheva Seaport, according to a notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade.
The tightened regulations follow earlier similar measures in April and May, as well as additional restrictions placed on Bangladeshi goods like readymade garments in May. The recent moves are reportedly reactions to controversial statements made by Bangladesh's interim government leader Muhammad Yunus and ongoing challenges within Bangladesh regarding minority attacks. Trade between the countries was estimated at USD 12.9 billion in the fiscal year 2023-24.
