Left Menu

Cat Kumar's Residency Request Purrs Into Infamy

In Bihar, a prankster applied for a residence certificate under the name 'Cat Kumar'. Similar pranks had involved dogs, a tractor, and even Donald Trump. Officials have filed an FIR and are tracing the applicant's real identity using digital means. This incident highlights a recurring issue with residence applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 11-08-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 22:00 IST
Cat Kumar's Residency Request Purrs Into Infamy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Bihar, a peculiar residency application has caught the administration's attention, with a cat named 'Cat Kumar' at the center. Filed in Rohtas district, the application has been linked to an ongoing pattern of mischief in the area.

Upon noticing the application, District Magistrate Udita Singh ordered an FIR, underlining the misuse of digital platforms for frivolous purposes. The authorities are currently tracing the individual responsible using the provided mobile number, email address, and IP address.

Previous instances in the state include applications under the names of various animals and even a foreign head of state, painting a concerning picture of administrative bother amid a key electoral roll revision drive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025