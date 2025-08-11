Cat Kumar's Residency Request Purrs Into Infamy

In Bihar, a peculiar residency application has caught the administration's attention, with a cat named 'Cat Kumar' at the center. Filed in Rohtas district, the application has been linked to an ongoing pattern of mischief in the area.

Upon noticing the application, District Magistrate Udita Singh ordered an FIR, underlining the misuse of digital platforms for frivolous purposes. The authorities are currently tracing the individual responsible using the provided mobile number, email address, and IP address.

Previous instances in the state include applications under the names of various animals and even a foreign head of state, painting a concerning picture of administrative bother amid a key electoral roll revision drive.

(With inputs from agencies.)