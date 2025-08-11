Tensions Rise Over Cattle Remains Found in Jalesar Pond

In Jalesar, tensions are mounting after cattle remains were discovered in a pond, sparking public outrage and protests by Hindu organizations, local law enforcement reported on Monday.

The unsettling discovery was made by children playing cricket near the MGM Inter College ground, who spotted the cow's head and legs in the water. They quickly alerted the district president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, Gaurav Varshney, who in turn contacted the police. This led to a large gathering of Hindu group members demanding justice.

Acting Kotwali in-charge Jaiveer Singh stated efforts are underway to retrieve the remains and bring those responsible to justice, stressing the seriousness with which the authorities are handling the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)