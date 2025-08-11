President Trump Deploys National Guard to Washington under Federal Control
President Trump announced the deployment of 800 National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., taking control of the city's police department in an extraordinary assertion of federal power. The move bypassed local leaders and faced criticism for being unprecedented and unnecessary amid declining crime rates.
President Donald Trump has announced a controversial decision to deploy 800 National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., effectively placing the city's police department under federal control. This significant assertion of presidential power bypasses the city's elected officials.
Trump cited a need to address what he described as rampant lawlessness in the nation's capital, despite reports showing a dramatic decrease in violent crime over recent years. His actions reflect a pattern of deploying troops to Democratically governed cities, with potential plans for similar actions in Chicago.
Critics argue this move is unwarranted, with Democratic leaders labeling it unprecedented and unlawful. As federal officers flood Washington streets, a legal and political debate ensues, spotlighting concerns over presidential overreach and the erosion of local governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Outcry in Mizoram: Silence Over Nun Arrests Fuels Political Debate
Operation Sindoor: A Decisive Victory and Political Debate
Race to Vice Presidency: India's Next Big Political Debate
Kashmir's Book Ban Sparks Political Debate on Censorship and Terrorism
Meat Ban Sparks Political Debate on India’s Independence Day