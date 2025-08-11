President Trump Deploys National Guard to Washington under Federal Control

President Donald Trump has announced a controversial decision to deploy 800 National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., effectively placing the city's police department under federal control. This significant assertion of presidential power bypasses the city's elected officials.

Trump cited a need to address what he described as rampant lawlessness in the nation's capital, despite reports showing a dramatic decrease in violent crime over recent years. His actions reflect a pattern of deploying troops to Democratically governed cities, with potential plans for similar actions in Chicago.

Critics argue this move is unwarranted, with Democratic leaders labeling it unprecedented and unlawful. As federal officers flood Washington streets, a legal and political debate ensues, spotlighting concerns over presidential overreach and the erosion of local governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)