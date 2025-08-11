Zelenskiy Signals Intensifying Conflict in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared on Monday that there are no indications of Russia bringing its hostilities in Ukraine to a halt. Instead, Zelenskiy claims, Russia is preparing to intensify its military campaign.

In an evening address, Zelenskiy pointed to intelligence reports revealing that Russia is strategically relocating its troops. This maneuver is seen as a precursor to launching fresh offensive operations.

The Ukrainian leader's remarks underscore the escalating tension and the ongoing conflict dynamics between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)