Zelenskiy Signals Intensifying Conflict in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared on Monday that Russia showed no signs of ceasing its aggression in Ukraine, instead preparing for potential new offensives. This assertion was based on intelligence reports indicating Russian troop movements aimed at escalating their military operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 11-08-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 23:06 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared on Monday that there are no indications of Russia bringing its hostilities in Ukraine to a halt. Instead, Zelenskiy claims, Russia is preparing to intensify its military campaign.

In an evening address, Zelenskiy pointed to intelligence reports revealing that Russia is strategically relocating its troops. This maneuver is seen as a precursor to launching fresh offensive operations.

The Ukrainian leader's remarks underscore the escalating tension and the ongoing conflict dynamics between the two nations.

