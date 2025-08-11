US Declares Balochistan Liberation Army a Foreign Terrorist Organisation

The United States has intensified its counter-terrorism efforts by designating Pakistan-based Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its alias, The Majeed Brigade, as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) on Monday.

Originally listed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist in 2019, the BLA has been attributed to numerous terrorist attacks, including those involving its sub-group, The Majeed Brigade. The State Department's announcement underscores a continuous commitment to thwarting terrorism under the Trump administration.

The BLA's violent activities have persisted into the mid-2020s, with high-casualty incidents like suicide attacks near Karachi and the Gwadar Port, as well as a deadly train hijacking in 2025, amplifying the need for decisive international counteractions.

(With inputs from agencies.)