Left Menu

Smoke and Stabbing: Nagpur Shop Altercation Turns Violent

In Nagpur, a property dealer, Lalit Ganesh Mohadikar, was seriously injured after being stabbed during an altercation. The incident occurred when Mohadikar confronted a man for blowing cigarette smoke in his face. The shop owner has been arrested, and a case of attempted murder has been registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 11-08-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 23:41 IST
Smoke and Stabbing: Nagpur Shop Altercation Turns Violent
  • Country:
  • India

A property dealer in Nagpur became a victim of violence after confronting a man for blowing cigarette smoke in his face. The incident, which left the victim in a critical condition, underscores the rapid escalation of altercations that can arise from seemingly minor provocations.

The confrontation occurred late Sunday night at a 'paan' shop in the Yashodhara Nagar area. Lalit Ganesh Mohadikar, the 36-year-old victim, was attacked and eventually stabbed by the assailants following a dispute, according to local police reports.

Authorities have taken swift action, arresting shop owner Syed Sabir, and registered a case of attempted murder. Mohadikar remains in serious condition at the state-run Mayo Hospital, with police investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025