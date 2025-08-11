Smoke and Stabbing: Nagpur Shop Altercation Turns Violent
In Nagpur, a property dealer, Lalit Ganesh Mohadikar, was seriously injured after being stabbed during an altercation. The incident occurred when Mohadikar confronted a man for blowing cigarette smoke in his face. The shop owner has been arrested, and a case of attempted murder has been registered.
A property dealer in Nagpur became a victim of violence after confronting a man for blowing cigarette smoke in his face. The incident, which left the victim in a critical condition, underscores the rapid escalation of altercations that can arise from seemingly minor provocations.
The confrontation occurred late Sunday night at a 'paan' shop in the Yashodhara Nagar area. Lalit Ganesh Mohadikar, the 36-year-old victim, was attacked and eventually stabbed by the assailants following a dispute, according to local police reports.
Authorities have taken swift action, arresting shop owner Syed Sabir, and registered a case of attempted murder. Mohadikar remains in serious condition at the state-run Mayo Hospital, with police investigations ongoing.
