Smoke and Stabbing: Nagpur Shop Altercation Turns Violent

A property dealer in Nagpur became a victim of violence after confronting a man for blowing cigarette smoke in his face. The incident, which left the victim in a critical condition, underscores the rapid escalation of altercations that can arise from seemingly minor provocations.

The confrontation occurred late Sunday night at a 'paan' shop in the Yashodhara Nagar area. Lalit Ganesh Mohadikar, the 36-year-old victim, was attacked and eventually stabbed by the assailants following a dispute, according to local police reports.

Authorities have taken swift action, arresting shop owner Syed Sabir, and registered a case of attempted murder. Mohadikar remains in serious condition at the state-run Mayo Hospital, with police investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)