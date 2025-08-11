Mumbai Police Crackdown: Duo Nabbed with Mephedrone Stash

Mumbai Police have successfully arrested two individuals allegedly involved in drug trafficking, officials reported on Monday morning.

The arrest took place after police officers from the Kalachouki station laid a strategic trap at Cotton Green railway station in Central Mumbai. The operation resulted in the capture of Sameer Ballar, 42, and Mohammed Shakeel Khan, 27, on Sunday.

Authorities recovered 77 grams of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug worth an estimated Rs 15 lakh, from the accused, who were reportedly intending to sell the illegal substances.

(With inputs from agencies.)