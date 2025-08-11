Left Menu

Mumbai Police Crackdown: Duo Nabbed with Mephedrone Stash

Mumbai Police arrested two individuals and seized mephedrone worth Rs 15 lakh. Officers laid a successful trap near Cotton Green railway station, leading to the arrest of Sameer Ballar and Mohammed Shakeel Khan. The pair was caught with 77 grams of mephedrone intended for sale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 23:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police have successfully arrested two individuals allegedly involved in drug trafficking, officials reported on Monday morning.

The arrest took place after police officers from the Kalachouki station laid a strategic trap at Cotton Green railway station in Central Mumbai. The operation resulted in the capture of Sameer Ballar, 42, and Mohammed Shakeel Khan, 27, on Sunday.

Authorities recovered 77 grams of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug worth an estimated Rs 15 lakh, from the accused, who were reportedly intending to sell the illegal substances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

